Is 'Charmed' Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Fantasy Series

The American Supernatural Fantasy series Charmed has won many hearts since it first aired in 1998. Created by Constance M. Burge, and run by showrunner Brad Kern, the series was on air for 8 years from 1998 till 2006. The series revolves around three good witches who use their combined "Power of Three" to protect innocent lives from evil beings such as demons. Charmed was released on Netflix recently and the series also got a rebooted version. However, it appears as though the iconic 90’s show is set to depart from Netflix soon. Read on to know, “Is Charmed leaving Netflix?”

Is Charmed leaving Netflix?

According to a report on What’s on Netflix, Charmed is set to be dropped from the streaming platform on October 1, 2020. Charmed was added to Netflix’s line up of fantasy series in 2015. Given that Charmed is not a Netflix original, the series is actually owned by CBS Television Distribution. Netflix signed a contract with CBS in 2015, which gave it the rights to stream Charmed for the next five years.

The contract is expiring at the end of September 2020. There is still a slim chance that CBS and Netflix might renew the contract and grace the audiences with more time to rewatch the binge-able show. Also, Charmed was not included in Netflix’s list of shows leaving the platform in October 2020. But this seems like an unlikely occurrence.

Where to watch Charmed?

Netflix subscribers have approximately 12 more days to binge-watch the show once again, or watch it for the first time if they haven’t done it already. Most likely on October 1, the show will be taken off Netflix in the USA. Then it will be available to stream on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

Charmed on Netflix: What is it about?

Charmed follows a trio of sisters, known as The Charmed Ones. They are the most powerful good witches of all time in the Charmed cinematic universe. Their combined "Power of Three" is put to use to protect innocent lives. Each charmed sister has some unique magical powers. However, even with these magical powers, they try to maintain a normal and modern life in San Francisco.

The three Halliwell sisters in Charmed are Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano). But Prue dies in the third-season finale, and then the charmed sisters find their long-lost half-sister Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan). Finally, they become a trio again.

