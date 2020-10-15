Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Returns To Netflix With Her Upcoming Venture 'Strangers'

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is all set to be back on Netflix after her last Netflix original, Someone Great. She is a popular artist who has impressed fans with her work over the years. Jennifer has created and produced a couple of films and TV series for which her fans love her.

Strangers on Netflix

The new Netflix original is all set to be directed and produced by popular American artist Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. According to reports by Variety, Jennifer will direct, produce and co-write the upcoming Netflix Original, Strangers. Strangers will be the next in line for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson after the huge success of her first feature film, Someone Great, that released on the OTT platform last year.

Strangers will have ‘Drew’ and ‘Eleanor’ as the two strangers who will go after each other’s murder targets. The story has been co-written by Celeste Ballard with whom Jennifer had collaborated in her past TV series named Sweet/Vicious. Jennifer's new project is inspired by an American thriller movie, Strangers on a Train, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

Strangers on a Train was a 1951 movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock. It featured Ruth Roman, Farley Granger, Robert Walker, Patricia Hitchcock, Kasey Rogers, to name a few. The plot of the movie was about two strangers, one being a tennis player while the other being a psychopath. The psychopath suggests a murder plan to the other and later forces the other person to murder someone. This movie performed well at the box office and was also nominated for being an outstanding film with the best cinematography.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s films

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been a writer for a couple of movies. She was the director and writer of Someone Great. It was a romantic comedy featuring Gina Rodrigues, DeWanda Wise, Peter Wack and Lakeith Stanfield. Apart from this, she has also been a writer for movies namely Unpregnant and Thor: Love and Thunder. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has also directed a TV series named Love Life. Her upcoming projects include Obsessed, the TV adaptation of Center Stage and the Marvel sequel, Thor.

