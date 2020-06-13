'Home Stories' Cast's Net Worth Proves That The Actors Had A Productive Lockdown

Home Stories is a reel story shot during the lockdown starring Arjun Mathur, Apoorva Arora, Veer Rajwant Singh, Imaad Shah, Saba Azad and Tanmay Dhanania. The full movie consists of four sub-stories, Sahirr Sethi’s Out With It, director Anubhuti Kashyap's Will You Be My Quarantine and two more stories, that is Delivering Smiles by Tanvi Gandhi, director Ashwin Laxmi Narayan's Web Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Home Stories cover lockdown situations which include an online wedding, a one-night stand turned to a three-week-long situation, difficult choices and calling for hope during the tough times. The stories tell the tale of four intriguing incidents during a lockdown. Home Stories released on Netflix’s official YouTube channel. The cast of the show has been part of previous ventures which added to their wealth over the years. Read on to learn about the whopping net worth of Home Stories’ cast.

Arjun Mathur's net worth

Arjun Mathur has several hits like Made in Heaven which was loved by the audience. The actor’s approximate net worth is between ₹75,957,000 to ₹379,785,000 INR after doing several Bollywood films which is almost one million to five million in dollars as per several media portals and reports.

Apoorva Arora's net worth

Apoorva Arora has done many roles over the years on digital platforms. She has endorsed brands through commercials which will add to her net worth. Furthermore, she actively appears in digital content and videos which is another source of her income. According to reports, her income is between ₹70,000,000 to ₹300,000,000 INR after doing several Bollywood films which is almost one million to five million in dollars.

Veer Rajwant Singh's net worth

Veer Rajwant Singh has appeared in several web series and quick format content on YouTube. According to reports, his main source of earning is through digital revenues. His net worth is reportedly between ₹15 to ₹20 Cr, as per reports in the media.

Imaad Shah's net worth

Imaad Shah has appeared in several Bollywood films as well as web series. The two are his main source of income. His net worth is believed to be between ₹1,51,91,400 to ₹75,957,000 in Indian rupees.

Saba Azad's net worth

Saba Azad doesn't have a published net worth online. However, reports suggest that she has sustained her career to have a stable income over the years, with gigs in parallel as well as digital platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

