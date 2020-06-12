Is 'Cheers' Leaving Netflix? Find Out What Is The Fate Of The Popular American Show

Cheers is an American sitcom comedy series that ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993. Like most other 1980s sitcoms, Cheers is also streaming on Netflix and can be accessed by fans all across America. However, in September 2019, a media portal claimed that there was a possibility that, Cheers will be leaving Netflix in 2020. Since then fans all across America are wondering, Is Cheers leaving Netflix?

Is Cheers leaving Netflix?

The answer to this is yes, Cheers is indeed leaving Netflix. What appeared to be mere speculation in 2019 is coming to be true in 2020. Netflix has to purchase a specific license for all the shows it streams, which aren’t Netflix originals. And although NBC and Netflix among other streaming platforms, streamed all 11 seasons of Cheers, the license for the show is owned by CBS.

When does Cheers leave Netflix?

The ball was in CBS’s court, as it had the power to choose, who gets to stream the show. As Netflix and CBS couldn’t come to an agreement on a certain price, CBS choose to take Cheers off Netflix. The popular America sitcom is set to leave Netflix on July 1, 2020, with all its hilarious 11 seasons.

If anyone needs me, I will be watching Cheers nonstop until it goes off Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cXFXZzo2kI — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) June 6, 2020

Where to watch Cheers now?

At the moment Cheers is streaming on Hulu and CBS All Access. However, it is being speculated that Cheers will stream on Peacock too. Peacock is an upcoming American subscription service. Cheers is set to leave only Netflix for the region of USA. Although it is highly unlikely that Netflix will no web adding cheers for any region now.

Cheers: About the show

Cheers is an American television sitcom series with a total of 275 half-hour episodes across eleven seasons. This sitcom was produced by Charles/Burrows Productions in association with Paramount Network Television. Cheers is set in a bar named "Cheers" in Boston, Massachusetts, where a group of locals meet to drink, relax, and socialise. The show's main theme song gained a lot of popularity and lent the refrain, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" as the show's catchphrase.

Cheers starred actors like Ted Danson, Shelley Long and Nicholas Colasanto in the lead roles. Ted Danson plays Sam Malone, a retired ballplayer-turned-bartender and Shelley Long plays Diane Chambers, a newly-single grad student who ends up waiting tables. Although Long left the show after the Season 5 finale, the long-running romantic tension between Sam and Diane served as a blueprint for Cheers.

Image Credit -Cheers Fan page (Facebook)

