White Lines Ending Explained: It Is The Time To Know Who Was Behind Axel's Murder

White Lines traces the story of a woman who tries to solve the mystery of the death of her brother, who was a famous DJ, disappearing from Ibiza many years ago. It is a British-Spanish mystery thriller series created by Álex Pina. It stars Laura Haddock, Nuno Lopes, Marta Milans, Daniel Mays, Laurence Fox, Angela Griffin, Juan Diego Botto and Tom Rhys Harries. The White Lines Season 1 ending reveals who killed Axel Collins.

White Lines ending explained

The secret and lies involved in Zoe’s life slowly get unfolded. Zoe comes to know that her father Clint had kidnapped Oriol Calafat, thinking that he was Axel’s killer. Oriol escapes and attacks Clint and this accident kills him. Oriol then calls Boxer, who then sends him home and reports the cash. Officer Miguel tells Zoe that 20 years ago, Boxer had thrown her father off the island and threatened to kill Zoe.

Oriol was innocent of the murder he was suspected of. Oriol hates Axel for sleeping with his sister and his mother. Axel tells Anna that he had sold all the group’s clubs, property and music rights to Oriol Calafat and also burned 100 million pesetas in the bonfire, which was the centrepiece of the party. He wants them to start afresh.

Anna sleeps with Axel on the night of her wedding with Marcus. Axel threatens to tell Marcus on the night of the party. Anna then holds his face underwater in the swimming pool until he passes out. Thinking of him dead, Anna tells this to Marcus, who helps her put the body in Oriol’s car. When they drive to bury him, Axel gains consciousness and crawls out of the car. Marcus drives a car over him but he still does not die. Anna hits him with a tire wrench and then later stabs him with a screwdriver, finally killing him.

In the present life in White Line plot, Anna has married George while Marcus is with Kika Calafat. Marcus ends with his house repossessed and 276,000 euros in debt to the widows of the Romanian drug traffickers that Boxer had killed. He wanted to get out of the mess with the widows on account of seven kilos of cocaine that he owes their husbands. He tells Andreu to cut out the Romanians and take control of all the drug trafficking of the island.

Zoe is in Ibiza. She spreads her father’s and brother’s ashes into the sea. She then says that learning the truth has turned her cold. But, she is only starting with her journey. Her next steps will be the part of White Lines Season 2.

