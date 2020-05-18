The World Of Married Ending Explained: Will Sun Woo, Tae Oh & Joon Young Be Family Again?

The World of Married is a South Korean television series which is based on Doctor Foster, which is a BBC one drama series. The show stars Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-Joon and Han So-hee. The last episode i.e. episode 16, which is The World of Married ending saw some plots coming to an end while it switches away with an open ending.

The World of Married ending explained

The last episode of The World of Married saw the characters reconnecting with each other after Sun Woo and Joon Young came back to town. Je Hyuk and Ye Rim have mended all of their problems and are back together. But there are still problems that they are facing in the relationship and are dealing with them again. Ye Rim doubts him again. She then claims that despite the fact that she loves him, she does not know if she can ever forgive and forget.

Tae Oh then shows up at Je Hyuk and Ye Rim’s house and takes Joon Young with him. Sun Woo finds this out and starts panicking. She is afraid of the life of her son and her ex-husband. After a lot of struggle, Tae Ho gives up and tells her where he is with Joon Young. She goes to pick him up.

The World of Married Spoilers

Feeling sympathetic towards Tae Oh, Sun Woo offers to buy him some lunch. As they are sitting together and eating at the restaurant, Tae Oh goes back to his old self and starts angrily spitting out how he and Sun Woo should get back together. This clearly upsets Joon Young who breaks down in the bathroom and then asks his mother to leave.

Sun Woo tells Tae Oh that it is over between the two of them and they will never get back together. Tae Oh asks his son to not end up the way he did. As the mother and son walk back to their car, Tae Oh decides to end his life right in front of them and jumps in front of a moving car. He does not get hurt and Sun Woo embraces him. Joon Young finally looks at the two and decides to ditch them and leaves.

Ending of The World of Married

The show then shifts its narrative to one year later. Tae Ho can be seen now acting properly and have sobered up. He is shown going around places and pitching his scripts to media companies and getting rejected. Sun Woo has started going back to work but keeps waiting for her son to come back.

Ye Rim and Je Kyuk, on the other hand, are either separated or divorced. Ye Rim has opened her own café and she is doing well. Je Hyuk is seen with another woman, but he does not look happy. Da Kyung is in college, where a man offers her coffee but she leaves from her seat.

Dr Kim and Sun Woo have nothing in between them and they are back to being colleagues. Sun Woo is at her home the next scene and goes to her main room to eat breakfast when she sees her son coming inside. She is happy to see him and runs to hug him.

