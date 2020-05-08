'Life' Ending Explained: What Happens After Danny And Calvin Reach Earth?

Life is a popular English film that revolves around astronauts who discover the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the film proceeds, the astronauts begin to figure out that the life form is extremely intelligent and hostile. The fans have been watching the movie and have been sharing their thought about the same. They have also been confused about the film’s ending. They have been asking a specific explanation of the film’s ending. Read more to know about the ending of Life.

Ending of Life

After successfully converting the ISS space station into a low oxygen environment, Calvin is being taken into an escape pod by Danny Jordan. This is being done as Danny wants to send his pod into deep space, while Miranda North’s pod is supposed to go back to Earth by following the auto-pilot course. The plan included Danny to skip off of the Earth's atmosphere which might have taken him and the creature as far away from the planet as possible. But at the end, Calvin enters Danny's pod and tried to manually aim the pod and set its path for an atmospheric skip.

But eventually, Calvin ends up in the right pod after having a small fight session with Danny, which also causes a collision between the two pods and throws both pods off their course. After everything is done, Miranda's pod does not reach Earth's atmosphere & wanders around into deep space.

On the other hand, Danny's capsule lands in Asia in the Pacific waters where a bunch of people spot them from their fishing boat. Even after protests, the people on the boat opened the capsule and bringing in a number of other fishing boats into the frame.

What was Calvin doing at the end of Life?

Calvin ends up into a grapple with Danny inside the pod. This causes their pod to leave their decided route and enter Earth’s atmosphere. At the end of Life, Calvin is in the pod with Danny and is discovered by a fishing boat.

