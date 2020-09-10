Hostages 2 Review: Cast Is The Strongest Point Of This Series Which Has Too Many Twists

Crime mystery drama show Hostages is back with its season 2 with Ronit Bose Roy as the face of the show. The season has been created by Sudhir Mishra and Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial, Kanwaljit Singh, Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas, Mohan Kapur. The show is available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar.

Plot of the show

In season 1, it is shown how Prithvi, the protagonist played by Ronit Bose Roy, successfully abducts CM Handa to help his ailing wife. Season 2 shows how he is further going to deal with things and execute the task in order to save his ailing wife and save his own as well. However, this time Prithvi is cornered by ATS Chief and his team of cops who are keen on freeing CM Handa and catching the culprit Prithvi.

Season 2 shows that Prithvi is making demands and negotiating with the ATS and asks for medical supplies and other necessities his wife would need. However, the show is not as simple as it seems. While Prithvi is concerned about his ailing wife he must also worry about would he get out of it alive the question linger his mind would he be receiving a sniper bullet and if there is a larger conspiracy at play.

What works for the season?

The cast of the season is its strongest point. Even the supporting actors have portrayed their characters very well throughout the series. The dialogues were written well and the direction of the series is recent and maintains the seriousness and intensity required for the show.

What does not work for the show?

Season 2 of Hostages is a little dragged as some plot points have been addressed for too long. The season is 12 episodes long each episode has a runtime of 40 minutes. With too many twists and subplot points, the show deviates from its central theme which becomes a little difficult to keep up with.

Final thoughts

Season 2 of Hostages is a follow up of its first season, so if you liked the first season, you must watch the second season as well for the acting performances of the cast. The direction of the show is decent. The show can be watched once if you have the patience to sit through 12 episodes.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Image credits: Still from the trailer

