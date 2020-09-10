Last Updated:

Hostages 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ronit Roy; Call Him 'man With Class And Decency'

On September 9, Disney+ Hotstar dropped a new season of Hostages 2. Netizens reviewed the show and hailed Ronit Roy's performance. Check out Hostages 2 review.

hostages 2 review

On September 9, streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar dropped the second installment of its show Hostages, starring Ronit Bose Roy and Tica Chopra in the lead. The second installment of the series introduced Dino Morea, Divya Dutta and Shweta Basu in key roles. The show opened to decent reviews from the critics. Meanwhile, many from the audience reviewed the show on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Twitterati praised Hostages 2 for its gripping storyline while a section of fans was in awe of actor Ronit Bose Roy. 

Hostages 2 audience review

While writing a review for the series, a Twitter user wrote, "#Hostages2 amazing series amazing acting just wow @RonitBoseRoy love you, your acting and your style.. you are star Dil se bol rha hu". Another user wrote, "You are amazing in #Hostages2 @RonitBoseRoy a man with his class and decency without using any abusive word, wonderful season, even better than expectations". On the other side, a section of fans went into a frenzy after witnessing actor Dino Morea's portrayal of a negative character in the series. Meanwhile, a couple of Twitterati compared Hostages 2 with the popular Spanish crime-drama series Money Heist. Check out a few reactions below:

Hostages 2 cast and other details

On September 3, Hostages Season 2 trailer was released on Disney Plus Hotstar’s official YouTube channel. The trailer managed to bag more than 20 million views and is still counting. The Sudhir Mishra directorial series narrates the thrilling tale of a family who is kept hostages for political and criminal gains. The drama is an official adaptation of an Israeli series that goes by the same name. The storyline of the show is set in the Indian sub-continent with several parties at stake.

Talking about the star cast, Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra reprised their character. Meanwhile, the ensemble star cast of season 2 included Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, and Shibani Dandekar, in pivotal characters. On the other side, actors such as Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas, Mohan Kapur, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial, Kanwaljit Singh, and Dalip Tahil were seen playing the other significant roles.

 

 

