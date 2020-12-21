'How I Met Your Mother' Christmas Episodes To Warm Your Heart This Holiday Season

How I met your mother is an American sitcom from 2005 that ran for nine years with a new season every year. The cast included stellar actors like Neil Patrick Harris and Barney Stinson, Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky and Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin. If you are a fan of the show and want to binge all the Christmas episodes, here is a list of Christmas episodes of How I met your mother that you can watch.

Best Christmas episodes of How I met your mother

S02E11: How Lily Stole Christmas

How Lily stole Christmas is the first-ever Christmas episode of the show. In this episode, Lily and Marshal are recently patched up and when she gets to know that Ted had called a bad word when she was gone from their life she gets furious and takes aways all her Christmas decorations. Barney is tired of everyone's Christmas plans. This episode has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

S04E11: Little Minnesota

Little Minnesota is one of the mellow and added family members episodes. In this episode, Ted's sister Heather joins them for the holidays and Ted is trying to keep her and Barney from getting involved with anyone. Marshall and Robin hang out at this bar called Little Minnesota where Robin tries to fit in by lying about her origin. This episode has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

S06E12: False Positive

False Positive is the 2010 Christmas episode of the show. In this episode, Lily and Marshall announce that they are pregnant. This news makes Robin and Barney slightly unhappy but eventually, Ted makes Robin understand but eventually, the gang gets to know that the news was a false alarm. This sad and happy kinda episode has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

S07E12: Symphony of Illumination

Symphony of Illumination is an emotional episode. The fans love this episode for the amazing story it tells. The episode begins with Robin telling her imaginary kids who she met their father (Barney). In this episode, Robin finds out she is pregnant but just the previous Christmas episode her news is also a false positive. Ted tried to make Robin feel better by decorating the house and buying her tickets to visit her home. This episode has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

S08E12: The Final Page - Part Two

The Final Page - Part Two is a part of an elongated story that is broken down into three episodes over the Christmas. This episode is a part of an elaborate lie that Barney makes up to propose to Robin. This episode is one the most highly rated episodes on IMDb because of its memorable proposal of the shows controversial couple Barney and Robin. This episode has an IMDb rating of 9.4/10.

