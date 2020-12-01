'Christmas Reservations' Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post & Other Actors Of Love Story

Christmas Reservations is a holiday romance movie that released in 2019. The movie is a story about Holly who is an occasion organiser at her family stop. She organises Christmas at Treeline Ski Resort and designs each occasion and keeps each one of the visitors cheerful. Christmas Reservations cast is led by Melissa Joan Hart. Take a look at the cast.

Cast of Christmas Reservations

Melissa Joan Hart as Holly Anderson

Melissa Joan Hart portrays the role of Holly Anderson in Christmas Reservations. Hart's career began at age four when she made a television commercial for a bathtub doll called Splashy. She also portrayed titular characters in the sitcoms Clarissa Explains It All (1991–1994), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996–2003), and Melissa & Joey (2010–2015). She has also appeared in the films Drive Me Crazy (1999), Nine Dead (2009) and God's Not Dead 2 (2016).

Michael Gross as Tom Anderson

Michael Gross plays the role of Tom Anderson who is dear to Holly. He is notable for playing Steven Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties (1982–89) and the survivalist Burt Gummer in the Tremors film franchise. His performance in Tremors 3: Back to Perfection earned him a Best Actor award from the DVD Exclusive Awards, formerly known as the Video Premiere Award. He gained major recognition with shows like Boston Legal, How I Met Your Mother, Batman Beyond, ER, Parks and Recreation.

Christopher Quartuccio as Bellhop

Christoper Quartuccio has been a part of only two movies till now. Apart from Christmas Reservations, he has also been a part of Anastasia. He played the role of Prince Boris in the movie.

Gigi Rice as Kay Griffin

Gigi Rice started her career in 1989. She is known for her role in the movies like Do Over, The Stones, The Man, Army Wives, Moonlight, Las Vegas and Harry The Hendersons among others. On television, Rice portrayed Lavonne Overton on Delta, Karen Larsen on Do-Over, Samantha Glick on Harry and the Hendersons, Carlie Watkins on The John Larroquette Show, and Charlotte Lerner on Significant Others.

Other Christmas Reservations actors

Ted McGinley as Duffy Johnson

Markie Post as Tay Griffin

Harrold Miller as Hot Tub Guy

Eric Grooms as Leo Demarco

Ricardo Chavira as Kevin Portillo

Blake Maldonado as Miles Portillo

Heaztsynn Saldana as Aviana Portillo

Rusty as Teddy the Dog

Angel Alvarado as Snowboarder

