Popular Sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' Cast's Net Worth; Read Details

How I Met Your Mother is one of the most popular comedy sitcoms among fans. The show follows a group of 5 people who are very different from one another, yet cannot live without each other. The series shows Ted Mosby telling his kids his love story and exactly how he met their mother while telling them interesting stories of his life. Here’s the net worth of the cast of the show.

Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby

Josh Radnor was the central character in the series. The actor played the character of Ted Mosby in the series who was shown as a hopeless romantic. He believed in destiny and believed that one day he would marry a woman whom he’ll fall in love with.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $30 million, which is around Rs 228 crores. Apart from How I Met Your Mother, the actor has been featured in Liberal Arts, Hunters, and Rise, among other films. He also gets paid from appearing in events and ceremonies.

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

Neil Patrick Harris portrayed another prominent character on the show. The character of Barney Stinson is an iconic one and is well-liked by the fans of the show. Neil Patrick Harris is an American actor who has also been featured in several films like Gone Girl. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 40 million.

Jason Segel as Marshal Eric

Jason Segel played the character of Marshal Eric on the show and has been seen in several Hollywood films. The films include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bad Teacher, and Dispatches from Elsewhere among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 40 million.

Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin

Alyson Hannigan portrayed the character of Lily Aldrin on the show. Apart from this show, she has been seen in American Pie and American Wedding, among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 40 million, which is around Rs 300 crores.

Cobie Smulders as Robin

Cobie Smulders portrayed the character of Robin on the show. She has also been featured in Friends From College, Jack Reacher and The Avengers. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 18 million, which is around Rs 136 crores.

Cristin Milioti as the mother

Cristin Milioti portrayed the character of the mother on the show, whom Ted Mosby gets married to. She has also been seen in movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street and Year Of the Carnivore among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 2 million, which is around Rs 15 crores.

Image credits: How I Met Your Mother Instagram (@himym_official)

