Will Katrina As Robin, Vicky As Ted Pull Off A 'How I Met Your Mother' Bollywood Remake?

How I Met Your Mother is one of the most popular American television shows which is based on the lives of five friends Lily, Marshal, Barney, Ted and Robin. They navigate through their lives exploring friendships and relationships in the city of New York. The show’s premise is based on Ted telling his kids about how their mother and he met but in the end, the story seems to have evolved into something else. Often compared to F.R.I.E.N.D.S, How I Met Your Mother also has its own huge fan base. Thus, if this show was remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast that would be perfect for the remake.

Ted Mosby- Vicky Kaushal

Ted is one of the five friends who struggle with his dating life although he really loves Robin. He is a shy person. Known for his great acting abilities and somewhat similar qualities like Ted, Vicky Kaushal would be perfect for this role.

Robin Scherbatsky- Katrina Kaif

She is the newest addition to the group and the one whom both Ted and Barney have fallen for. She is cool and spunky, but known to have her quiet moments. Katrina Kaif would be perfect for this role already having portrayed such characters on screen.

Barney Stinson- Ranveer Singh

Known to be a lady’s man and an impeccable dresser, Barney finally falls for Robin and marries her. Although their love story is not one with a happy ending. Known for his quirky and fun characteristics, Ranveer Singh will be perfect for this character.

Lily Aldrin- Preity Zinta

She is the glue that holds the group together and also has a motherly instinct towards the rest of the friends. Preity Zinta would be perfect for this role because of her amazing acting skills.

Marshall Eriksen- Abhishek Bachchan

Marshal is Lily’s husband and one of the funniest and most genuine persons in the group. He is also a bit childish sometimes and Lily never fails to put him in his place then. Abhishek Bachchan would be perfect for this role being known for his acting skills.

The Mother- Alia Bhatt

A dainty, but strong woman whom Ted encounters in various points of his life until he finally meets her at Robin and barney’s wedding. With similar characteristics, not to mention good acting abilities, Alia Bhatt seems to be just the person for this role.

Stella Zinman- Deepika Padukone

She and Ted date for some time and almost walk down the aisle before she stands him up just before the ceremony. They meet years later and date for a brief period before calling it quits for good. Deepika Padukone would be perfect for this role.

