How Many Episodes Are There In 'Band Of Brothers'? Comprehensive Guide To Episodes List

Band of Brothers is a war drama mini-series based on the non-fiction book of the same name. The book was written by Stephen E Ambrose. The miniseries was released in 2001. The mini-series shows the dramatised story of the Easy Company that was assigned to the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division during the Second World War.

The series also received the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards in 2001 in the best miniseries category. The cast of the series consists of Damian Lewis, Scott Grimes, Ron Livingston, Dale Dye, James Madio, Rick Warden, Donnie Wahlberg, and others. Many audiences wonder how many episodes are there in Band of Brothers. Read this article to know about the list of episodes.

How many episodes are there in 'Band of Brothers'?

There are 10 episodes in this mini-series. The episodes are of seventy minutes duration each.

'Band of Brothers' episodes

The miniseries had 10 episodes that were aired in 2001. We have compiled the list of Band of Brothers episodes for you to check out.

Currahee

Day of Days

Carentan

Replacements

Crossroads

Bastogne

The Breaking Point

The Last Patrol

Why We Fight

Points

'Band of Brothers' season 2

The miniseries received amazing acclaim from the critics and the audiences. It has a score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result of this, many viewers frequently ask whether there will be a Band of Brothers season 2. According to a report published by the portal TVweb, the sequel will start filming in March 2021 in London. The first three episodes will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The sequel has been named Masters of Air. The series will have ten episodes and will stream on Apple TV+. However, the release date of the sequel has not yet been finalized.

This sequel will be based on the book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L Miller. This will narrate the story of the Eighth Air Force of the US Army Air Forces during the Second World War. The report also mentioned that the show will not be available on Netflix but on HBO.

