How Many Episodes Are There In The Sinner Season 3? Know All Details Here

If you've ever wondered what goes into a criminal's mind while committing sins, this is the perfect series to sink your nails into. The Sinner has successfully completed three seasons on the USA network and has already been ordered for a fourth instalment. The TV series is a crime drama mystery that stars big names like Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Christopher Abbott among many. Let's uncover the details on the latest season while patiently waiting for the promising comeback.

How many episodes are there in The Sinner Season 3?

The Sinner is an anthology series that examines the reason why ordinary people commit brutal crimes. Every season sheds light on one particular crime at a time as Detective Harry Ambrose goes on to investigate the gripping cases. The third instalment consists of 8 episodes with a running time of 45 minutes that gradually lead to the ultimate answer of why the crime took place.

The first season was by far the most popular out of the lot, grabbing numerous nominations at prestigious award functions. It starred Jessica Biel as a troubled mother who murders her own husband in a fit of rage without any real explanation as to why. This season definitely raised the bar for future seasons and was one of the few series that received more positive reviews than otherwise. The third season quickly became the talk of the town when it arrived on Netflix and Matt Borner was thoroughly praised for his comeback.

What to expect in The Sinner Season 3?

In the third season, Detective Ambrose investigates a fatal car accident that occurred in Upstate New York, in which the driver was mysteriously killed. The case is much bigger than what meets the eye as it uncovers disturbing secrets of many people related to the man involved in the car accident. This season was particularly praised for its well-choreographed horror scenes and for making viewers reflect on the theories of life and death in their own lives as opposed to just renting a space in the mind of the criminals in the miniseries. Though the series follows the premise of Petra Hammesfahr's 1999 novel of the same name, the third season followed a different story altogether but continued the same narrative as the earlier seasons.

