Scott Michael Foster Will Be Joining Netflix's Serial Killer Thriller Series 'You'

Scott Michael Foster will be joining the You cast on Netflix for its third season, according to Deadline. The actor garnered huge fame for his previous work in a number of shows. Thus fans are quite excited to have him on board for You season 3. Scott Michael Foster will be joining as a recurring member of the You cast and will be seen in a couple of episodes. You season 3 on Netflix has already created quite a buzz and thus Scott Michael Foster joining the cast has made fans quite eager to watch the show soon.

Scott Michael Foster will be playing the role of a character named Ryan, who is a television reporter. The character of Ryan is written in such a way that he is a well-liked person, a single dad with a history of addictions. According to the news portal mentioned above, Ryan as a character will have some dark secrets. The series You is no stranger to having certain dark pasts of characters given the narrative of the show and therefore Ryan too will come with some unresolved baggage from his past.

The news portal claimed that Ryan has a controlling and calculating demeanour which can often be a threat to someone. However, he does not show this side of him to every person he meets. On the contrary, he is quite well-liked in public; however, those close to him get to witness his controlling nature. He also unleashes all sorts of hell on those who get in his way. Thus the entry of Scott Michael Foster into the shoes of Ryan will be an interesting watch for the fans of the show You.

The show as a crime thriller has dived deep into a number of dark spaces and hence watching a new character too go down a mysterious path will be an intriguing watch for viewers of the show. Scott Michael Foster will be joining the You cast along with Adam Speedman, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant as well as Saffron Burrows, according to the news portal.

