When Is 'iCarly' Coming To Netflix? Know All Details Here

iCarly was originally released on Nickelodeon in the year 2007 and ran for a total of 6 seasons, coming to an end in 2012. It was a very popular show at the time with a very wide demographic. It was marketed as a family-friendly show that the whole family could watch together. The show gathered a loyal following and even the people who watch the years after it came out, really enjoy it. Miranda Cosgrove plays a great lead and the other cast also play their characters very well. People often consider this as one of the best shows that Nickelodeon has made to date. Read on to know when the show is coming to Netflix.

Also Read: Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

When is iCarly coming to Netflix?

The streaming service will be releasing the first two seasons of iCarly on their platform on Monday, February 8, 2021. Make sure to mark your calendars and catch up on your favourite childhood show when it comes to Netflix. Here's a glimpse of the pilot episode:

You may be wondering what about season 3 to 6. Well, Netflix has yet to release an official statement about the matter. We are simply not sure if/or when seasons 3 to 6 of iCarly will be available on Netflix. You can also catch all seasons of iCarly on CBS all access or buy digital copies on Amazon. But Netflix is coming up with a lot of great content in February that you can enjoy.

Also Read: Netflix Renews 'Bridgerton', The Shonda Rhimes-produced Period Drama, For Season 2

What's Coming to Netflix in February 2021

Here is all the amazing content apart from iCarly that Netflix has planned for its slate for the month of February 2020:

1. Eat Pray Love

2. Hartland Season 12

3. Inception

4. My Best Friends Wedding

5. The Shutter Island

6. The Sinner Season 3

7. To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

8. Booba Season 4

9. I Care a Lot

10. The Conjuring

11. The Conjuring 2

12. Pele - The Documentary

13. Captain Fantastic

Also Read: Why Did Victorious Get Cancelled? Victorious Cast Shares The Reason

We tried to include all the major releases that will be coming to Netflix in February. You should be on the lookout for hidden gems that Netflix might have under their sleeves. The streaming giant has a habit of releasing high-quality shows without prior announcements, so watch out.

Also Read: What Time Does 'Riverdale' Season 5 Come On Netflix? Details About The Show Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.