Ginger Gonzaga Joins Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series; Shares Excitement On Landing The Role

She-Hulk casts Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walter. It is an upcoming Disney+ Marvel series. An announcement of its development was made a few months back along with the main team. Now another actor has been added to the She-Hulk cast.

Ginger Gonzaga joins Marvel’s She-Hulk cast

Deadline has recently reported that Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk. She is said to play Jennifer Walter’s best friend. More details about her character are not revealed yet. Kat Coiro will be directing the pilot episode and several others with Anu Valia. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao serves as the head writer on the series.

Ginger Gonzaga expressed her excitement about joining the She-Hulk cast. The actor praised the show’s team. She thanked the makers and mentioned that it will be awesome. Gonzaga hinted that her character would be fierce and funny. Check out her Instagram caption below.

Ginger Gonzaga made her acting debut in 2011 on the web series, The Morning After. Her work on small screen includes Mixology, Wrecked, I’m Dying Up Here, Kidding, Space Force, and others. She made her big-screen debut in 2012 with Ted starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. Gonzaga has appeared in movies like Someone Marry Barry, Dean, Literally, Right Before Aaron, and Bad Therapy.

Marvel has previously announced that the She-Hulk cast will bring back other actors from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Disney+ Marvel series will feature Mark Ruffalo reprising Bruce Banner / the Hulk, along with Tim Roth making a comeback as the Abomination. She-Hulk plot details have been kept under wraps.

Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema for Marvel Comics. She is a cousin of Bruce Banner / the Hulk and a lawyer by profession. After an injury, the character received an emergency blood transfusion from Banner and hence acquires the power, becoming a strong, big, greener version of herself. But unlike Hulk, Walters is able to retain her intelligence, personality, and emotional control. However, she is still vulnerable to outbursts of temper and turning much stronger if enraged. Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics with The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980.

She-Hulk plot could show Jennifer Walters’ legal fights as a lawyer and also fighting crime as the superhero. It is still under development and production is expected to begin later this year. The series might premiere on Disney+ in mid or late-2022.

