Gordon, Gino, and Fred: The Road Trip is a culinary road trip show. It features three foodie pals and celebrity chefs namely Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo along with First Dates' host Fred Sirieix. The trio go for a trip where they try various unique cuisines of the region as well as have fun doing some adventure or the other.

The show's Christmas special, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa aired at 9 pm on Wednesday 16th December on ITV network. The last season of their Road trip series made them visit Moroccan deserts, while this year Gordon had decided to visit way North to celebrate their Christmas and make a Christmas special out of it.

They visit Lapland in Finland for their Christmas special episode that is called Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa. Read on to know 'How many episodes are there of Gordon Gino and Fred desperately Seeking Santa?'

ALSO READ| Maharashtra: Thieves Attempt To Break Open Bank ATM

How many episodes are there of Gordon Gino and Fred desperately seeking Santa?

Gordon Gino and Fred Desperately seeking Santa episodes are limited to only 1, as its a Christmas special episode. The show will have a season three in the future, however, currently, their special episode was released in ITV. The episode was of 1 hour. Gino D'Acampo and the rest of the trio go to Finland together as Gino has a letter from his daughter Mia, that he wants to give to Santa. While Fred wants to visit the Northern Lights and Gordon is all set to visit and explore the culinary delights of the region. They also try on some sauna visits, ice swimming, snowmobiles on the way too. Take a look at this clip.

ALSO READ| Video: Artist's Surreal Conceptual Light Sculptures In Forest Show Enhanced Reality

The boys will be back on the road trip for the season three of the show. Their Seasons have usually had 3/4 episodes, and the same is expected with S3 episodes too. However the exact dates for the release of their road trip are not announced yet, but TV portals are expecting the show to air its Season 3 in early 2021.

Gordon, Gino, and Fred: The Road trip seasons

Special - Gordon Gino and Fred's Great Christmas Roast

Season 1:

The Italian Job

French Connection

Highland Fling

Special - Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip - Three Unwise Men

Season 2

The Three Amigos

City Slickers

Summer of Love

Brokeback Mountain

Special - Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa

ALSO READ| Mainpuri Cop Buys Shoes For Elderly Woman Walking Barefoot, Netizens Hail 'great Work'

ALSO READ| Prithviraj Wishes Luck To 'Krishnankutty Panithudangi' Team, Saniya Thanks The Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.