Prithviraj Wishes Luck To 'Krishnankutty Panithudangi' Team, Saniya Thanks The Star

South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans and followers with new pictures, his fitness activities, and looks from his different movies. He recently took to Instagram and shared a post wishing Saniya Iyappan and Krishnankutty Panithudangi's team good luck for their upcoming. Read on to know more about his latest Instagram post.

Prithviraj's Instagram post wishing Saniya Iyappan

The Nandanam actor took to his social media handle and wished actor Saniya Iyappan and the team of Krishnankutty Panithudangi for their upcoming venture. Prithviraj shared a picture of the film's poster featuring Saniya and captioned it as, "All the best to @_saniya_iyappan_ and the entire team of #krishnankuttypanithudangi ðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘ðŸ¼"

The poster of the film shows Saniya standing in a dimly lit place and has a bulky camera like object in her hand. She can be seen wearing a faded brown top and has a pensive expression. You can see Pritviraj's post here.

Prithiviraj has around 3.2 million followers on Instagram and his latest post received around 48k likes within an hour of posting. Saniya Iyappan commented on the post and wrote, "Thank you so much, Raju Etta.♥ï¸". Fans also commented with best wishes and heart as well as fire emojis for the new film. You can see some of the comments here.

According to a report by English.mathrubhumi, Krishnankutty Panithudangi is a Malayalam horror-thriller movie, which is currently under production in Thodupuzha and is directed by Sooraj Tom. This film would be his third directorial after Pa Va and Ente Mezuthrihi Athazhangal. Krishnankutty Panithudangi cast has Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Saniya Iyappan playing the leads in the film. Talking about his next venture, director Sooraj mentioned that the film is a horror-thriller laced with comedy.

There are also a few suspense elements that the makers want to keep under wraps right now. He also talked about Anand who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film, and also the film marks the scriptwriting debut of music director Anand Madhusoodanan. Vishnu plays the role of a home nurse while Saniya plays another powerful character. The animated teaser of the film was released a month ago, which gave the audience a glimpse of what the narrative is like.

Image Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram Account

