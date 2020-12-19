Mainpuri Cop Buys Shoes For Elderly Woman Walking Barefoot, Netizens Hail 'great Work'

In one of the kindest display of gesture, a cop from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district bought shoes for an elderly woman after she spotted her walking barefoot in chilling winter. Images of the heartwarming gesture were shared on social media by the official Twitter handle of Mainpuri police, where the lady cop can be seen helping the elderly woman to put on the shoes. In one of the images, the cop can be seen receiving blessings from the woman.

Mainpuri police in its Twitter post revealed that station in-charge Ekta Singh bought the footwear with her own money after she spotted the elderly woman walking barefoot on the streets. Mainpuri police station shared several images, and in one of them, officer Singh can be seen sitting down with the footwear in her hand as she tries to put it on the older woman's feet.

The post has gone viral, garnering a lot of reactions since it was shared on December 14. The policewoman's kind gesture has melted the hearts of hundreds of netizens, who are showering praises in the comment section of the post. One individual wrote in Hindi, "We are proud of you sister," while another commented, "we need more police officers in our country like Ekta Singh."

Muzzafarnagar police rescue abandoned boy

Recently, Muzzafarnagar police came into the limelight after they helped an abandoned boy who had gone viral earlier this week after a picture of him sleeping with his pet dog on a footpath was shared online. Muzzafarnagar police found the boy and gave him winter clothes and other essential items. It was also reported that the police preparing to admit the boy to a school and are finding a permanent place for him to stay.

