Video: Artist's Surreal Conceptual Light Sculptures In Forest Show Enhanced Reality

A light artists’ conceptual art creation installed in the Hofoldinger forest, Bavaria has caught the attention of the internet. The artist Philipp Frank creates masterpieces that play tricks with the stark contrast of the light and shadows as well as projection mapping to achieve dramatic compositions and abstract contemporary art. A clip shared by Instagram on its official handle portrays one of his light sculptures that combine “analog and digital elements to bring nature and geometry together.” Frank has shared several such intriguing art forms that he designed with a dotted, lined, and flickering combination of lights on the mushrooms, rocks on the coast of Koh Phangan, Thailand, and terrestrial surfaces which used techniques of “mapping interventions on nature”.

Frank, in his behind the scenes posts, can be seen working in a makeshift studio in the forests where he can be seen experimenting with lights of different colours, angles and shadows to create art by blending it with nature or projecting it on a tree. His purple coloured abstract light fixture caught the attention of the viewers for its surreal wave-like patterns that give illusion of movement with lights. “Adding a thin layer of light doesn’t physically change anything, and yet it transforms everything. For a moment, we see an enhanced reality,” the German artist explained in the post. He added that the rhythmic flow of the light art gives a calming effect to the art observer.

'Magic and beauty' with light art

“For a moment, we see an enhanced reality; very graphic lines contrast beautifully with the more organic shapes of nature,” he said. “I want to bring some magic and beauty into daily life and create awareness for nature and our connection with it.”Several users dropped positive responses to Frank’s light artwork in the midst of a forest as they virtually applauded his work with an immense depth to it. The pattern of the lights with upward movement gave the bark a minimalistic impact, giving the static tree life. “beautiful,” one user commented. “The art is incredible,” one other commented.

