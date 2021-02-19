How Many Episodes Are There Of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan? Find The 4 Part Show On Netflix

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is the latest anime offering from Netflix proving once again that Netflix is dedicated to catering to the anime audience with high-quality content. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is an OVA spinoff of the highly popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventures series. Read on to know more about Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan episodes.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Episodes List

There are a total of four episodes in this series that tell four different types of stories and explore the human condition alongside each of them. The show has a very unique art design style which is unique to the Jojo's Bizarre Academy franchise. The 4 episodes are all individually set, meaning they all have different stories not related to each other. The characters in the episodes, however, remain the same. This anime is a bit philosophical in nature and some new anime fans may be intimidated to check this show out but it's a must-see for any fans of Jojo. Here's the list of episodes for this anime.

Episode 1: At a Confessional - Rohan reminisces about the time he accidentally overheard a very creepy confession at a church in Venice.

Episode 2: Mutsu-Kabe Hill -This is a funny episode where Rohan goes broke and asks his editor for an advance on his payment, unsuccessfully claiming the land he bought for his manga research was a good investment.

Episode 3: Millionaire Village: Rohan travels with his editor to a lavish set of villas located in the mountains when his editor receives an offer to buy one of the villas there.

Episode 4: The Run: Rohan Kishibe enters into a foolish competition with a model at a hotel then ends up injuring his hand. He goes on to blame himself for his stupid actions.

Watch Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Online

You can watch Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan online on Netflix where the show is currently streaming. The spinoff show was made by Netflix considering the immense popularity of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and its huge fan base in the anime world. You can still check out Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan on Netflix if you haven't seen Jojo as it's a spinoff and has its own story which is not related to Jojo. However, a couple of Jojo characters might show up and there are references and easter eggs only Jojo fans might know. Stay tuned for more news on Netflix and anime.

