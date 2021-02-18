What Time Does Tribes Of Europa Release On Netflix? Here's All About The Show

Netflix is dominating the world of streaming at the moment. The platform has a vast library of shows and films across several languages. Adding to its library of German shows and films, Netflix is all set to release its new television venture, a German sci-fi show called Tribes of Europa. Set in the future, the show revolves around the story of a dystopian world ruled by unruly and barbaric tribes who are seeking supernatural powers. Read on to find out what time does Tribes of Europa release on Netflix?

What time does Tribes of Europa release on Netflix?

Tribes of Europa release date is February 19, 2021. However depending on the time zones, for some it may release on February 20. Like all other Netflix shows Tribes of Europa release time on Netflix is at 12 AM PST on Friday, which is 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Tribes of Europa release time for Indian viewers will be 12:30 PM IST. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

More about Tribes of Europa

Tribes of Europa season 1 is set in 2074, where three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes Europe to fracture. All the European nations have ruptured into dystopian warring tribal micro-states who vie for dominance over the other states. The three leads get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

These three siblings come from the peaceful Origine tribe. They are named Kiano, Liv and Elja but are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa. However, things take a fatal turn when young Elja is tasked with bearing the mysterious cube belonging to the Atlantian tribe, he finds that other, more violent tribes are all-too-aware of its existence.

