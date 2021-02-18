Netflix is clearly taking things up a notch by adding various documentaries to their library. From Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel to Bad Boy Billionaires: India, The streaming giant has been annexing several intriguing topics into one frame. Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll is another exciting documentary that is making its way into Netflix. The musical documentary is dedicated to the popular Spanish rock band Héroes del Silencio and encompasses their journey from rags to stardom. A special effort had been made to gather and present unpublished material about the band and is the reason so many people are looking forward to this. Here's everything you need to know about Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll release date

What time does Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll release on Netflix?

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll releases on Friday, February 19, 2021. The Spanish-language documentary attempts to tell the story of the revolutionary band in 1 and a half hour. Due to the heavy marketing of the documentary by the production and the band members themselves, a large number of speculations have raised about whether this means a possible comeback of the rock band. While the other members had already made it clear that they're okay with a reunion if the right conditions are met, lead singer Enrique Bunbury is yet to break his silence. The troop was last seen performing together in 2007. Regardless, the rumours are only contributing to the hype that has already been created towards the documentary.

Viewers can take the back seat and enjoy as they set foot into the 1980s Spain when Héroes del Silencio was everything one could talk about. The documentary will touch upon various historical aspects including the time the four musicians first met and the behind the scenes to their popular songs. The four members band's larger-than-life reputation had garnered worldwide attention back in the day. One can only imagine the vogue the documentary will amass when it approaches. In other news, Netflix is bringing many more musical documentaries onboard.

