For How Many Episodes Is Clare On The Bachelorette? Was Clare Pregnant?

Season 16 of dating reality show The Bachelorette has recently premiered on ABC. The show features Clare Crawley and her 31 suitors who arrived at La Quinta in the hopes of winning Clare’s heart. Clare Crawley is already a Bachelor regular and had been featured in three of the show's versions. Apart from her TV stint, she is also a hairstylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California. ABC’s The Bachelorette is a successful American reality television show that returned for the sixteenth season on October 13th. Recently after many rumours sprung up about the show, people have been searching about 'for how many episodes is Clare on the bachelorette?' They also want to know, was Clare pregnant? Read on for more details.

How many episodes is Clare on The Bachelorette?

Many rumours have already started circulating around Clare Crawley and whether she would leave The Bachelorette show after few episodes. Viewers have been searching about how many episodes is Clare on The Bachelorette for. However, the rumour that she has been replaced midway on the show by Tayshia is yet not confirmed by ABC. However, many portals are speculating that she had indeed left the show in the middle of the season. Until there are any official reports by the ABC network about Clare's exit from the show, no one can actually figure out about the number of episodes she will feature in. Usually, The Bachelorette show airs for 1-2 months only, with episodes releasing weekly once.

According to Reality Steve, Tayshia stayed at La Quinta Resort & Spa along with the suitors and the rest of the production crew. Tayshia reportedly started her journey on the season with 20 guys where Clare’s rejected suitors did not return on the show. It is highly speculated that Clare left the season to pursue her relationship with Dale Moss, with whom she had struck a chord in their first meet itself. Dale Moss who is 31 years old is a former NFL player and a New York resident.

Was Clare pregnant?

The news of Clare being pregnant started spreading after Clare met with a suitor who came with a baby bump. This was to mimic the time from when Clare had appeared on The Bachelor show with a baby bump while she was meeting Juan Pablo. All this lead to confusion in the audience's mind, however, neither was Clare pregnant on The Bachelor show, neither has she ever been pregnant in real life till now.

The Bachelorette Season 16

Viewers can watch The Bachelorette live from the official ABC website and on the ABC Go app as well. Season 16 of The Bachelorette was premiered on ABC on October 13th at 8 PM (according to ET and 7 PM as per CT). In the season premiere, Clare Crawley was shown meeting 31 suitors who will try to woo her. The Bachelorette show will air every Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

