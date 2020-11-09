Country Ever After: Will There Be A Season 2 For The Popular Netflix Show?

The streaming service giant Netflix recently dropped another reality series, Country Ever After for its subscribers. The show follows the life of country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla Anderson. Ever since the release of Country Ever After season 1 on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious about Country Ever After season 2. Several people are wondering about will there be a season 2 of Country Ever After. For all the people who are confused about Country Ever After season 2, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | What Time Does Ferro Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

Also Read | What Time Does El Presidente Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

Will there be a season 2 of Country Ever After?

It is very early to talk about the future of the show as the Country Ever After season 1 has released just a few days back. The Country Ever After season 1 was initially scheduled for a September release but was delayed till November 6. According to a report by Pop Sugar, it takes at least 7-8 weeks after the release of a show to know about the public decision about the renewal of any show and this is especially the case when it comes to shows in their first season. This means that fans of Country Ever After will have to wait at least till the end of this year to know will there be a Country Ever After season 2. Docuseries and reality shows like Country Ever After are usually cheaper in terms of production than scripted series but they do have challenges of their own. Real-life of the subjects drives the plot.

In the case of Country Ever After, if the Anderson family does not have anything new to share with the world or if they prefer not to show their life on screen, the show might not be back in production for a long time. The major part of the reality show has focused on Criscillla’s battle with stage 4 colon cancer, health and safety precautions will have to be taken care of given the current pandemic situation. Considering all these things, it would be safe to say that the wait for Country Ever After season 2 is going to be a long one.

Also Read | Limitless Ending Explained: Here's What Happens At The End Of The Bradley Cooper Starrer

Also Read | 'The Masked Singer' Identity: Who Is The Mushroom On 'The Masked Singer'?

Country Ever After on Netflix

Country Ever After on Netflix follows the life of Coffey Anderson and his wife Criscilla Anderson navigating their perspectives of life and parenting. The official description of Country Ever After on Netflix reads as, “Country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife, hip-hop dancer Criscilla, juggle family life, career goals and tests of faith in this reality series.” The viewers will get an insight into the life of the couple and the family through this reality series.

Image Credits: Criscilla Anderson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.