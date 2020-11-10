Nick Jonas Awaits Release Of 'Dash & Lily' On Netflix; Shares A Song

Dash & Lily, a TV series co-produced by Nick Jonas, will soon be streaming on Netflix. Nick Jonas shared this news through his Instagram handle as he shared a glimpse of a song from Dash & Lily. Take a look at Nick Jonas Instagram and see how excited he and his fans have been.

Nick Jonas’ new Netflix series

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a song from his upcoming TV show on Netflix and stated that there’s just one more day to finally watch Dash & Lily on Netflix. The singer mentioned in the post how he felt it was 'crazy' that around the same time, last year, they had shot for the series, not knowing what 2020 had in store for them. He later expressed his enthusiasm about the show and stated how he is so pumped to hear what his fans think about the series and to share a little of the magic of NYC during Christmas time. All his fans took to Nick Jonas Instagram and commented on how they are awaiting his new series on Netflix as a producer. See how the fans reacted when Nick Jonas announced that his series is all set to release the next day:

About Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily is an upcoming romantic comedy series on Netflix based on the series Dash & Lily’s Book Of Dares. Production companies involved in the series are 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas’ Image 32. The cast of the series involves actors like Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, James Saito, Michael Park, Jennifer Ikeda, Gideon Emery, Keana Marie, among others. Nick Jonas, along with the Jonas Brothers, will also be seen in guest appearances in this romantic comedy series.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Reveals Marriage 'was An Alien Thought'; Says 'I'm So Comfortable Now'

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Calls Miss India 2000's Dress 'most Uncomfortable Outfit'

When the trailer of Dash & Lily released, it was seen on Nick Jonas Instagram as well. He shared it and stated how there are a few more things that he loves more than Christmas in New York City. He also stated how he loved having the opportunity to executive produce this project alongside other producers and could not wait for everyone to see it.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020, Pours In Love For Nick Jonas

Also read Nick Jonas Pours In Love On 'big Bro' Kevin Jonas' 33rd Birthday, Says 'Miss You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.