Operation Christmas Drop Cast And Other Details About Netflix's New Rom-com

Operation Christmas Drop is an American Christmas romantic comedy-drama, directed by Martin Wood. The movie has been co-written by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer. The movie released on November 5, 2020, on the OTT platform Netflix. The plot of the film revolves around Congressional aide Erica, who forgoes family Christmas in order to travel at her boss' behest. At a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. Here is all about the Operation Christmas Drop cast that fans would want to know. Read further ahead to know more about the cast of Operation Christmas Drop.

Also Read | Mean Girls Broadway Cast And Their Characters: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Operation Christmas Drop cast

Kat Graham as Erica Miller

Christmas Drop movie's cast includes Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham, most commonly known as Kat Graham, for the lead character of Erica Miller. She is a Swiss-born American actor, singer, dancer, and model. The actor is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries. The names of some of her most popular movies include The Parent Trap (1998), 17 Again (2009), The Roommate (2011), Honey 2 (2011), Addicted (2014), and All Eyez on Me (2017).

Also Read | Kumbalangi Nights Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This Malayalam Drama Film

Alexander Ludwig as Captain Andrew Jantz

Operation Christmas Drop film cast includes Alexander Ludwig, a very popular Canadian actor, playing the lead character of Captain Andrew Jantz. The artist began his career as a child artist and then received recognition as a teenager for appearing in movies like The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising (2007) and Race to Witch Mountain (2009). He rose to fame and became a household name with his character as Cato in The Hunger Games (2012). The actor is also known for his supporting characters as Shane Patton in Lone Survivor (2013) and Dorn in Bad Boys for Life (2020). Currently, the actor stars as Bjorn in the History Channel intense drama series Vikings that premiered in 2014 and is still on air.

Also Read | Kota Factory Cast Includes Jitendra Kumar And A Bunch Of Promising Newcomers

Virginia Madsen as Congresswoman Angie Bradford

Operation Christmas Drop cast also features Virginia Madsen, a well-known American actor and producer, playing the lead character of Congresswoman Angie Bradford She made her movie debut with Class (1983), and hasn’t looked back since. The actor then starred in a series of successful teen movies, including Electric Dreams (1984), Modern Girls (1986), and Fire with Fire (1986).

Also Read | 'The Lion King' Telugu Cast And Characters: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Operation Christmas Drop trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.