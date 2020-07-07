How Many Watched 'Hamilton' On Disney Plus? Find Out The Viewership Numbers For The Film

Five years after its first Broadway release Hamilton has finally released on Disney Plus. Since its July 3, 2020 release on Disney Plus. The musical has dominated social media, as thousands of viewers will be witnessing the phenomenon that is Hamilton for the first time. Continue reading this article to find out, “How many watched Hamilton on Disney Plus?”

Hamilton Viewership Numbers: How many watched Hamilton on Disney Plus?

As Disney itself is yet to reveal Hamilton Viewership Numbers, admirers of the iconic film will have to wait to know the exact details. However, this does not mean that Hamilton Viewers have to be total darkness about how the new film is performing on Disney Plus. As per the reports of an entertainment portal, a well known United States-based Analytics firm analysed the number of Disney Plus App downloads since Hamilton’s release all across the world.

Viewership Numbers: What are Hamilton Viewership Numbers?

While the official Hamilton Viewership Numbers are not available yet, the analytics firm’s research is very suggestive. As per the media portal, the firm reported that the Disney Plus app was downloaded as many as 513,323 times globally.

In the United States itself, the Disney Plus App was downloaded 266,084 times from Hamilton’s release day on Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 6. It has been suggested by a well-known media portal that this figure is 72.4% higher than any average Disney Plus downloads in the United States.

Hence, Hamilton viewership on Disney Plus has most definitely increased the number of downloads the app has seen in a very long time.

These figures help to understand the broad scope of Hamilton Viewership Numbers. But, they leave out a large portion of Hamilton viewers that could have signed up for Disney Plus via smart TVs, or Amazon Fire Stick devices, or even online. Including these figures, Hamilton’s Viewership Numbers in the United States would have increased much more than 72.4% above average.

Hamilton on Disney Plus: About the film

Hamilton on Disney plus was originally filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City. In the same month, the Broadway Musical won 11 Tony Awards. Hamilton on Disney Plus features the entire ensemble cast if the original musical.

The cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda who portrays Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. who is starring Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry who plays Angelica Schuyler and Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson in the lead roles. Hamilton on Disney Plus is also known to have one of the most diverse casts ever seen on a Broadway show, as the cast is mostly made up of African American and Latin American actors.

