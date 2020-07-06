'Hamilton' Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors And The Famous Characters They Play

Hamilton was a Broadway musical released in 2015. The show was a hit and went on to win several awards and appreciation from fans. Hamilton in 2015 won eleven Tony Awards, including the best Musical. It also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Hamilton is once again back on Disney+Hotstar and fans are eager to watch it on the OTT platform, according to a news portal. Hence here is the cast that will feature in Hamilton 2020.

Hamilton Cast: Here's a list of the cast and characters

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Alexander Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton was one of the founding fathers of the United States of America. He was also the first secretary for the Treasury. Alexander Hamilton was an orphan sent to New York to pursue his education. However, he chose to join the American Revolution. Lin-Manuel Miranda had previously written, created and starred in the 2015 Hamilton musical. He has also previously worked as Lamplighter Jack in Mary Poppins Returns. He has also famously written for the film Moana.

Leslie Odom Jr. plays Aaron Burr

Aaron Burr was the third vice president of the United States. Aaron served alongside Thomas Jefferson. He was a lifelong political rival to Alexander Hamilton and even duelled with him in 1804. Leslie Odom Jr is a well-known actor and has won the 2016 Tony award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Burr in the 2015 play. He has also worked in films including Murder on the Orient Express, Only and Harriet.

Phillipa Soo plays Eliza Schulyer

Eliza Schulyer was an heiress and a philanthropist. She was the wife of Alexander Hamilton and helped in establishing the first private orphanage in New York City. Phillipa Soo has also worked in Moana as she voiced the character in the film. Phillipa Soo has worked in several Broadway musicals before including Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and the title role in Amélie.

Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Angelica Schulyer

Angelica Schulyer was the eldest sister of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton. She was also the sister-in-law of Alexander Hamilton. She enjoyed a long time correspondence with him through the medium of letters. Renée Elise Goldsberry has won a Tony award for her role in Hamilton in 2015. She has also worked in television before in series like One Life to Live, The Good Wife and the Netflix original Altered Carbon.

Christopher Jackson plays George Washington

George Washington was one of the pivotal members of the American War. He was a politician, founding father and a military leader. It was his guidance that led the nation to its first victory in the American War. He also became the first president of the United States. Christopher Jackson is also a Tony-nominated actor who has worked in a few Broadway musicals. He also worked in Moana.

Daveed Diggs plays Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson

Marquis de Lafayette was a French aristocrat who helped and fought on the American side of War for independence. He was also a key figure in the French Revolution. Thomas Jefferson was another founding father who served as the vice president and then eventually as the third President of the United States. Daveed Diggs has won a Grammy and a Tony for his dual role in the play Hamilton. He went on to star in seral series and films like Black-ish, Snowpiercer and Velvet Buzz.

