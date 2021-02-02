'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Opens Up About Struggles Of Figuring Out The Story

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase four has commenced with WandaVision, the first MCU series. With currently four episodes on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, the show has stunned the fans who are eagerly waiting for the story to unfold. Now, creator Jac Schaeffer explained how she had faced a hard time to find the right WandaVision plot.

Also Read | 'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Reveals Its Thanos Snap Moment; Read Details

Jac Schaeffer had “a lot of headaches” figuring out the story

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer opened up about her struggle for finding the WandaVision plot with homages to classic sitcom television eras and mixing it up with the MCU. She said that when they were breaking the story, it was “really hard” for them. She mentioned that they had a lot of goals. There were a lot of different levels to work on and she has a lot of memories of it. The showrunner recalled that at the early stages of breaking the story, she had a lot of headaches, and would be like, 'How do we hold this all in?' she noted.

Jac Shaeffer said that they had so many different systems and color coding and formats to make it all work. She mentioned that they had to decide what's too much, what's not enough, and more. Making these early development decisions were really hard, she asserted.

Also Read | 'WandaVision To Reflect Anxiety And Chaos Of 2020,' Says Executive Producer Jac Shaeffer

Also Read | WandaVision Midseason Trailer And New Poster Shared By Marvel; Check Out Here!

Jac Schaeffer praised the work of production and costume designers on WandaVision for nailing the sitcom and MCU tone. She mentioned production designers Matt and Mark Worthington and costume designer Mayes Rubeo and all of the people involved in the actual execution of it. The showrunner stated that it was “a dream,” because all of the “beautiful stuff” came together so incredibly well. Schaeffer noted that creating the series was only challenging in the grind of production. And then it's just been the wait of wanting everyone to see it, she asserted, hinting at multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Elizabeth Olsen Says She Fought For Scarlet Witch Comic-accurate Costume In 'WandaVision'

WandaVision casts Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and the Vision respectively. It shows the two superheroes leading a normal life. Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Jolene Purdy, Emma Caulfield Ford, are also part of the WandaVision cast. Directed by Matt Shakman, the series is expected to have nine episodes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.