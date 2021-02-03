Is David Schwimmer In WandaVision? Read On To Know Who Plays The Titular Character

Wandavision is about two individuals with super-powers named Wanda and Vision. They live in the suburbs and they suspect that everything is not ideal as it seems. The series Wandavision is based on the two enigmatic Marvel Comics characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch. Wandavision cast consists of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Fred Melamed, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and others. The first two episodes premiered on 15th January 2021 and will run till 5th March and spread over nine episodes. The series is directed by Matt Shankman who has earlier directed episodes of The Boys, Game of Thrones, and so on.

Also read: Why Is 'Wandavision' In Black And White? Find Out Which Time Period Is It Set In

Wandavision cast also consists of a moustached lookalike of David Schwimmer. This has been creating much curiosity and interest among the audiences. This is also distracting for some viewers as they are already debating whether this is the real David Schwimmer who played Ross from FRIENDS.

Also read: 'WandaVision' Audience Reviews: Viewers Can't Stop Gushing Over The Much-awaited Show

Is David Schwimmer in WandaVision?

After watching the first two episodes of the show, the question that has been troubling the viewers is David Schwimmer in Wandavision. But that is not the case. The actor who looks much like a younger version of David Schwimmer is an actor named David Lengel, according to a report published in screenrant.com. He plays the role of Phil Jones in the series. He is a colleague of Vision at Computational Services Inc. He is seen being fired from work as he did not throw a satisfactory dinner party.

Also read: Anthony Mackie Crashes 'WandaVision' Launch Event With A Question For Elizabeth & Paul

Though Lengel did not star in the iconic television series, he has quite a good acting experience. He has worked previously in guest appearances in shows like Grace and Frankie, Superstore, and Dr Ken. He has also worked for a Nickelodeon series named Henry Danger. In the previous roles, he appeared without a moustache. But in this show, his moustache has caused much of a stir among the audience. Though the similarity between the two actors, David Schwimmer and David Lengel is just a coincidence, the audiences surely loved it as is evident from their reactions. Take a look at a few reactions below -

Also read: WandaVision's Matt Shakman Talks About Direction, From 'GoT' To 'Its Always Sunny'

Also read: Who Plays Dottie On Wandavision? All About Dottie’s Offerings To The Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.