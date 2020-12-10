'iCarly' To Return On Screens With Miranda Cosgrove & Jerry Trainor From The Original Cast

Popular Nickelodeon series iCarly is making a comeback to the screen. A few of the original series’ cast members shall be seen back on the show as well. The show will make a comeback on a streaming platform that is a rebranded version of CBS All Access and will be called Paramount Plus.

iCarly Reboot to air on Paramount plus

A report in TV Line states that the show will be released on Paramount plus and most likely will premiere in the year 2021. The media portal also revealed that actors like Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress would be seen in iCarly revival series. Moreover, Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten have been roped in to develop the new version of the series.

iCarly Cast and other details

The cast of the original iCarly series included Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay who portrayed the character of the host on the series. Actor Jennette McCurdy portrayed the role of Sam Puckett and Nathan Kress played the role of Freddie Benson. Both the characters were best friends of Carly Shay on the show.

Jerry Trainor on the other hand played the character of Spencer Shay and Noah Munch portrayed the role of Gibby on the show. The show was created by Dan Schneider. The series had a total of 6 seasons and had 97 episodes.

The show ran from 2007 till 2012 on Nickelodeon. The show followed a group of teenagers who were best friends. The group created a webcast about their everyday problems and adventures and solved their problems. The show was incredibly popular and broke rating records for Nickelodeon.

The media portal reported that Paramount Plus is a streaming platform. Reportedly, ViacomCBS is rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access. A report in the media portal suggests that other shows set up at the streaming service include a show called Lioness. It is a spy drama from Oscar-winner Taylor Sheridan as well as a reboot of the music docuseries, Behind the Music. The streaming platform shall also run a scripted drama about the making of The Godfather.

Reportedly, the streaming platform will have shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Moreover, the platform shall also have content from Paramount Pictures.

