If You Loved 'Footfairy', Here Are Other Hindi Psychological Dramas To Watch

2020 movie Footfairy was a Kanishk Varma-directorial. The movie starred Gulshan Devaiah, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sagarika Ghatge and Ashish Pathode in prominent roles. Footfairy movie's story revolves around CBI officer Gulshan who is given the case of tracking down a heinous murder. The MO of the murder was that they would chop off the feet of their victims as a memento. Footfairy movie hooks the viewers to the plot throughout. If you liked the story of this movie, here are other Bollywood psychological thriller dramas to watch.

Best Hindi psychological dramas to watch

1. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

The plot of this 2012 film revolves around Inspector Shekhawat and his wife who are shocked with the death of their son. As his wife is trying to cope with the loss, he distracts himself by solving the case of an actor's mysterious death. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Karthik Calling Karthik

This 2010 psychological thriller movie revolves around an introvert man who is ridiculed by his boss. He also has no personal life whatsoever. But one day, he receives a call from himself which changes his life forever. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Drishyam

This 2015 film revolves around a police officer who is willing to go to any extent to save his family. His family is threatened by a popular businessman's son. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. 7 Khoon Maaf

The plot of this film tells the story of a woman leaves no stone unturned to find true love. She repeatedly gets married in order to find her soulmate. But each time, her husband mysteriously dies. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Phobia

The plot of this Radhika Apte starrer revolves around a woman who develops agoraphobia, fear of places or situations which might cause panic after she is assaulted by a taxi driver. When she moves into a new apartment, she is being possessed because of her visions. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Raman Raghav 2.0

The plot of this movie revolves around a serial killer who always succeeds in evading the law. But he ends up falling in love with an investigating officer whom he tries to impress. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the best Hindi psychological dramas to watch.

