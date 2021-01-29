'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Laverne Cox Reveals 'being In Love Again'; Details Here

The Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox recently opened up about her love life. During her conversation with Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor announced being in love. The transgender advocate also discussed the stigma surrounding men who date trans women. Read ahead for more details.

Laverne Cox says she is in love again

When Ellen said that she heard Laverne found her love in lockdown, the latter said, "Laverne is in love again". Talking about being in love, Laverne Cox said, "It feels amazing. Love is an incredible thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome". However, she did not spill any beans about her new boyfriend's identity. Cox simply said that he's a really great guy and that their romance was unexpected.

Laverne Cox further added, "I thought he was just going to be this hot dude I was gonna be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened". Talking about her relationship, the actor shared that she and her new boyfriend have "been hanging out". She also stated that they haven been taking their relationship "really slowly" for about six months. Laverne Cox further shared that she is the first trans woman her boyfriend has dated.

Further, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host discussed Laverne Cox's podcast, where the latter spoke about the challenges faced by men who date trans women. Talking about the same, the Orange Is The New Black star said, "The issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed, that a lot of people don't see trans women as women". She further added, "so the men who are attracted to women, people think they're gay".

"And like, if you're a straight man, you don't want people to think you're gay, and so a lot of times they don't want to disclose or want to let anyone know", Laverne Cox continued. The star also stated, "We need a guy who is probably famous and articulate to be able to talk about this, to be able to come out and maybe publicly talk about it". Take a look at Laverne Cox's conversation with Ellen.

Watch Laverne Cox on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

