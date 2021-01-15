If You Loved Neil Nitin Mukesh In 'Saaho', Here's A List Of His Other Films You Will Enjoy

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has come a long way in his Bollywood journey overcoming all the career hiccups that came his way. Neil also bagged praises for his performance in his last release Saaho, which was a pan-India project. Though Baahubali actor Prabas was playing the lead in the film, the critics and the audience lauded Neil's work in the action-thriller film. And, if you love Neil Nitin Mukesh and his work in Saaho, here are Neil Nitin Mukesh's movies you must watch.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's movies to watch

Johnny Gaddar

Neil Nitin Mukesh's debut film, Johnny Gaddar, was not only a commercial hit but it was critically acclaimed as well. The film, released in 2007, also featured Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Ashwini Kalsekar. Neil played a grey character in the Sriram Raghvan directorial. As per its IMDb page, the film has bagged 7.8 ratings, so far. Interestingly, he also bagged a few awards for his performance.

Players

Another film in which Neil charmed the audience for his performance in a negative character was multi-starrer Players. The ensemble star cast of the film included Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, late Vinod Khanna, Bipasha Basu, and Bobby Deol, among many others. His baddie character in the film kept the audience hooked.

David

Though the Bejoy Nambiar directorial film was a debacle at the BO, a section of the audience praised the overall film. This film is also considered underrated by many of Neil's fans. The 2013 release left a lasting impression on the audinece for its style and screenplay.

New York

In the John Abraham-Katrina Kaif starrer, Neil played a pivotal character. His performance was impeccable in the film as he bagged a nomination at numerous award functions in the category of - Best Supporting Actor. Neil delivered a fine performance as a young man caught between betraying his friend as a terrorist and saving him from certain death. Interestingly, the 2009 release was was his first big hit since his debut.

Kaththi

Last, but not least is the Tamil film Kaththi. Well, Saaho was not the first film in which Neil worked with south film fraternity. In the A.R. Murugadoss directorial, Neil shared the screen space with Vijay Thalapathy. Mukesh also bagged a South Indian International Movie Award 2014, in the category of - Best Actor in a Negative Role. In the film, he was seen playing the antagonist.

