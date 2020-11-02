If You Loved 'Taish'; Here Are Similar Revenge & Thriller Shows That Can Shake You Up

Recently released ZEE5 original Taish is a thriller drama helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. Viewers in large numbers tend to binge-watch thriller shows as it builds up suspense till the last moment keeping everyone hooked to the story’s plot. Similarly, Taish is a revenge-based thriller web-series filled with dark and complicated family secrets that can shake you up. If you are looking for revenge dramas like Taish for your watchlist, then here we have curated a list for you. Check it out:

Shows like Taish:

Mirzapur

Released on Amazon Prime, Mirzapur is an action crime-thriller web show bankrolled under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The plot of the show revolves largely around gun violence, drugs, homicide and lawlessness. Depicting the putrid rule and governance of mafia dons, the series chronicles all the heinous crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Sacred Games

Crime-thriller web show Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. The show essays the life of Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer in Mumbai who gets a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. The gangster warns the officer about the heinous tragedy that is about to take place in the city within 25 days and asks him to save Mumbai if he can.

The Family Man

Inspired by real-life newspaper articles, The Family Man is an action thriller show narrating the life of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari. He secretly works as an intelligence officer for TASC, a branch of the National Investigation Agency. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead role, this series also depicts his unsettling family life while investigating a potential terrorist attack.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead roles, Breathe: Into the Shadows is a crime-thriller revolving around the life of Dr Avinash Sabharwal whose 6-year-old daughter Siya gets kidnapped by a masked man. The kidnapper demands that Avinash kill a man in order to get his daughter back. With a gripping twist, it is unveiled that Avinash himself is the masked man, who is suffering from multiple personality disorder.

Hostages

Hostages is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the show chronicles the life of surgeon Mira Anand who is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the Chief Minister. However, the night before the surgery, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to kill the minister.

