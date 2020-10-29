'Taish' Cast: Know Actors And Characters They Play In This Thriller-drama

Quick links:
Streaming services have kept the audiences entertained during the lockdown period. One such streaming platform that has been launching new series and movies with unique storylines is Zee 5. Zee 5 has launched another thriller-drama movie titled Taish. It was premiered on October 29, 2020. If one to know the cast of Taish, this article provides all the details of the same.
Pulkit Samrat in Taish is playing the character of Sunny Lalwani. Sunny is best friends with Jim Sarbh’s character Rohan. He has come to attend Rohan’s younger brother’s wedding in London. He also intends to spend a leisure weekend in London and catch up with Rohan. Sunny is one of the important characters of Taish cast.
Kriti Kharbanda in Taish is playing the character of Aarfa Khan. Aarfa is Jim Sarbh’s character, Rohan’s girlfriend. Kriti’s character Aarfa is defined as an independent soul in the movie.
Jim Sarbh is essaying the character of Rohan Kalra in Taish. Rohan has invited his best friend Sunny to attend his younger brother’s wedding. Here, how an old rivalry with a powerful money-laundering family starts a chain reaction of love, hate and violence is something will have to watch the movie for.
Harshvardhan Rane is playing the character of Pali in the film. Pali is the brother of Kuljinder who is the head of the money-laundering family. He also has an affair with Kuljinder’s wife, Jahaan, played by Sanjeeda Sheikh. He wants to leave the family business behind and start a new life with Jahaan.
Sanjeeda Sheikh is essaying the character of Jahaan in the film. Jahaan is the wife of Kuljinder and also is having an affair with his brother. She, too, loves Pali and wants to start a new life with him and leave Kuljinder.
Abhimanyu Singh is playing the character of Kuljinder who is the head of the family whose family business has been money laundering. An old secret of the past brings him face-to-face with Rohan. This results in a lot of bloodshed and violence that changes everyone’s lives.
Bihari Actor : #AbhimanyuSingh Abhimanyu Singh (born in Bihar) is an Indian film actor who works mainly in Bollywood, Tollywood and Bhojpuri cinema. He completed his graduation from St. Stephen's College, New Delhi. He made his debut with Aks (2001), directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He got his first break with the role of Rananjay Singh in Gulaal (2009), directed by Anurag Kashyap. The role won him the 2010 Stardust Award for his breakthrough performance. He won praises for his role of Bukka Reddy in Rakta Charitra (2010), directed by Ram Gopal Varma. In his review in The Times of India, Nikhat Kazmi compared his performance to that of Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight (2008), which outshone the lead star. He also received positive reviews for Onir's I Am with Rajeev Masand praising his "brazen, unflinching performance" as a corrupt police officer. Abhimanyu Singh is currently shooting for Anil Sharma of Gadar fame's film Genius. Abhimanyu plays a CBI officer. Movie is already released. Abhimanyu was seen as the main antagonist opposite Sridevi in Boney Kapoors Mom, released on 7 July 2017. Abhimanyu singh in another Telugu film directed by B.Gopal Aradugula Buleta starring Gopichand and Nayantara is releasing on 9 June 2017. Apart from this, Abhimanyu recently shot for the Tamil film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru as the main villain opposite Karthi which was shot in Rajasthan and Chennai.
Image courtesy- @kritikharbanda Instagram
