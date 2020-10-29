'Taish' Cast: Know Actors And Characters They Play In This Thriller-drama

Streaming services have kept the audiences entertained during the lockdown period. One such streaming platform that has been launching new series and movies with unique storylines is Zee 5. Zee 5 has launched another thriller-drama movie titled Taish. It was premiered on October 29, 2020. If one to know the cast of Taish, this article provides all the details of the same.

Here is everything one wants to know about Taish cast

Pulkit Samrat as Sunny Lalwani

Pulkit Samrat in Taish is playing the character of Sunny Lalwani. Sunny is best friends with Jim Sarbh’s character Rohan. He has come to attend Rohan’s younger brother’s wedding in London. He also intends to spend a leisure weekend in London and catch up with Rohan. Sunny is one of the important characters of Taish cast.

Kriti Kharbanda as Aarfa Khan

Kriti Kharbanda in Taish is playing the character of Aarfa Khan. Aarfa is Jim Sarbh’s character, Rohan’s girlfriend. Kriti’s character Aarfa is defined as an independent soul in the movie.

Jim Sarbh as Rohan Kalra

Jim Sarbh is essaying the character of Rohan Kalra in Taish. Rohan has invited his best friend Sunny to attend his younger brother’s wedding. Here, how an old rivalry with a powerful money-laundering family starts a chain reaction of love, hate and violence is something will have to watch the movie for.

Harshvardhan Rane as Pali

Harshvardhan Rane is playing the character of Pali in the film. Pali is the brother of Kuljinder who is the head of the money-laundering family. He also has an affair with Kuljinder’s wife, Jahaan, played by Sanjeeda Sheikh. He wants to leave the family business behind and start a new life with Jahaan.

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Jahaan

Sanjeeda Sheikh is essaying the character of Jahaan in the film. Jahaan is the wife of Kuljinder and also is having an affair with his brother. She, too, loves Pali and wants to start a new life with him and leave Kuljinder.

Abhimanyu Singh as Kuljinder

Abhimanyu Singh is playing the character of Kuljinder who is the head of the family whose family business has been money laundering. An old secret of the past brings him face-to-face with Rohan. This results in a lot of bloodshed and violence that changes everyone’s lives.

