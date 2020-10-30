Kriti Kharbanda Shares Her Views On Rising Above Insecurities And Selfishness

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda, in a recent interview, spoke about the aim to rise above insecurities, selfishness, and understanding that the making of a movie cannot happen without the contribution of everyone among the cast, regardless of their screen time. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor, along with the primary stars of crime thriller Taish, shared her opinion and experience of working on the project.

Kriti Kharbanda on rising above insecurities and selfishness

Kirti Kharbanda explained that every person had come together to reach the end. She added that everyone, among the cast, whether they speak one line or ten, leaves an impact, which is the intention. She said some human beings are insecure, while others are selfish. However, considering them as different emotions they share, Kriti Kharbanda stressed upon the idea of trying to rise above them. The actor also agreed that it was easier said than done, before providing the solution that one needed to give themselves enough credit where it was due. Additionally, she urged people not to compare with one another.

Referring to the cast of Taish, Kriti Kharbanda revealed that the stars were secure enough to revel in each other’s performances. The actor recalled that everyone had their issues and were dealing with their problems. But she added that whenever they came together on that dinner table or for the evening tea, they were being themselves while giving others the liberty for the same. Kharbanda explained that was what translated to the screen, where no one tried to put down anyone’s performance, but attempted to enhance it.

Kharbanda appreciates Taish director

Kirti Kharbanda applauded filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s efforts while shooting Taish. She expressed that a lot depended upon one’s director. The actor added that if the latter does not make her feel secure, she would never reach that place of security. Appreciating Bejoy Nambiar, she remembered that he never undermined any character. She also said that no actor treated each other differently, which led to equality.

