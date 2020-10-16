If You Loved 'The Crown', Here Is A Watchlist Of British Shows And Series

The British drama series 'The Crown' revolves around the life of Queen Elizabeth and her reign. It is a one of a kind show that tells the lesser-known story of the British queenship. The three sesaons of the periodical drama has been widely lauded. The fourth season is set to release on November 15, 2020. All the seasons are available for streaming on Netflix. If one is interested in British dramas, this article provides a watchlist of shows and series of the same genre. Read ahead to know more about British dramas that one can watch.

Here is a watchlist of British shows and series like The Crown

1. Game of Thrones

This British drama is a series adaptation of the novel series authored by George R R Martin. The story revolves around the competition between seven Houses to conquer the throne. The show is an HBO production and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has an IMDB rating of 9.3.

2. The Royal House of Windsor

This is a six-episode docuseries that sheds light on the real events that happened in the British royal family. Its story chronicles the real events that took place in the British royal family through World War I and the demise of Lady Diana. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

3. Victoria

Like 'The Crown' highlights the story of Queen Elizabeth, 'Victoria' is the story of the latter’s great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. Very few people know about her reign and how she pulled through it all. The series has three seasons so far and is working on its fourth instalment. The show is available for streaming on the Sony Liv app and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

4. Wolf Hall

The show is based on the fictional historical novel of the same name written by Hilary Mantel. The show details the rise of Thomas Cromwell during the reign of King Henry VIII. He was an English lawyer who was the chief minister to King Henry VIII. The mini-series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

5. Downton Abbey

This fictional story tells the tale of the wealthy Crawley family. The story craftily reflects the history and aristocracy in Great Britain. The series has six seasons so far. The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.7.

6. The Hollow Crown

The show follows the story of the Shakespearean drama Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V. The series stars some of the audiences favourite British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleson, Judy Dench and Ben Whishaw among others. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

7. Empire

The show is one of the best family-dramas ever made. The story revolves around the succession of the Lyon’s family legacy and who shall take over the music industry. The show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

8. Gunpowder

The show revolves around three centuries before Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. It was a very violent time for the British royal family. The show is available for streaming on the official website of HBO and has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

