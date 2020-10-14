If You Loved 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor', Here's What You Should Watch Next

If you loved watching The Haunting of Bly Manor and are looking for series based on similar plot, action, unsettling events and horror stories, then we have got you covered. Here, we bring you a list of five other fan favourite shows which essays tales revolving around fictional mansions, supernatural abilities and haunting houses. Check out the list below:

The Mist

The Mist is a science fiction- horror thriller TV series created by Christian Torpe. The show is based on the horror novella of the same name written by Stephen King. The premise of the show revolves around an unexplained mist that slowly envelopes in the town of Bridgeville, which results in the killing of many. Just like The Haunting of Bly Manor, this series also has numerous spooky and eerie scenes that can send chills down your spine.

Mindhunter

Although not horror but Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller show that has kept audiences hooked to its gripping plot. The show essays the life of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench who along with a psychologist operate the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. Throughout the show, they can be seen interviewing imprisoned serial killer in order to understand how they think in order to solve the impending and on-going cases.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things has now become a fan-loved science-fiction horror web show created by The Duffer Brothers. Set against the background of 1980s, the show is based on the fictional town of Hawkins. It unveils how supernatural things begin to happen in the town after the disappearance of a young boy. Amid this, a girl with psychokinetic abilities enters the town to save them from the otherworldly events.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is another unsettling and unnerving supernatural horror drama. The plot chronicles two alternate timelines of five adult siblings, whose paranormal experiences at the Hill House continue to haunt them in the present day. Flashbacks depicting their childhood memories and events that lead them to flee from the mansion in the middle of the night are conveyed brilliantly using their present life.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is an anthology horror TV show created by Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy. Each season of the show is a self-contained miniseries which follows different stories and characters. Some plot elements shown in the show are even inspired by true and real unsettling events.

