If You Loved 'The Bachelorette', Here Are Other Dating Reality Shows You Can Watch

Reality shows on dating and relationships have captured the audiences’ fancy really fast. The Bachelorette is one of those dating reality gaining huge popularity. The concept of the show revolves around a bachelorette who has set out to find a husband for herself. There is a rose ceremony that takes place and that one contestant who does not receive the rose is eliminated. This way, in the end, the bachelorette is left with two choices to choose a husband from. If one likes reality shows based on dating, this article provides a watchlist of shows with similar storylines.

Here’s a watchlist for those who liked The Bachelorette

1. Love Is Blind

This show revolves around participants going on blind dates where they literally cannot see the person they’re talking to. After a series of such blind dates, the participant zeroes in on the one they think is their soulmate. Love Is Blind has a lot of romantic drama along with a little suspense. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.0.

2. The Circle

This show involves is participants living in one building but not meeting face-to-face. They have to make a profile on a social media app wherein they are rated by other players. The two users with the highest rating stand a chance to be called ‘influencers’ while others face the risk of getting blocked. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

3. Ex on the Beach

This show revolves around having the former partners of the contestants showing up to participate on the show unannounced. How the contestants react to this surprise and how do they go ahead in the show is something one will have to watch the show for. The show is available for streaming on MTV’s website and has an IMDB rating of 4.7.

4. Dating Around

This show revolves around a participant go on five blind dates. At the end of the fifth episode, they decide who want as their partners. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

5. Love Island

This show involves its participants living in a mansion on an island. They are isolated from the outside world and are under surveillance all the time. The participants then have to form couples. The show is available for streaming on Hulu and has an IMDB rating of 4.9.

6. 90 Day Fiance

The participants of this show have to be in a relationship but both are living in two different countries. They later get a fiance visa to be together and get 90 days to decide whether they want to get married or not. This is one of the popular dating reality shows that is available for streaming on Hulu and has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

7. Married At First Sight

The participants on this show have to approve the person they meet for the first time for marriage. They later have to decide whether they want to marry that person or not. This is one of dating reality shows that match the thrill and anticipation of The Bachelorette. The show is available for streaming on Hulu and has an IMDB rating of 6.2.

8. Temptation Island

This dating reality show has its participants living on an island. They are grouped into couples and have to singly interact with other attractive single people on the island. They then decide whether they want to break up with their current partner or still stay together. The show is available for streaming on USA’s website and has an IMDB rating of 6.0.

Image courtesy- @thebacheloretteabc and @loveisblindnetflix Instagram

