If You Loved 'Lucifer', Here Are Some Supernatural-thriller-dramas You Can Binge On

Fans of the supernatural-drama series genre have been obsessed with the TV series Lucifer. The series is well into its fifth season currently. The show revolves around how the Devil, who gets bored from running Hell, comes to earth for a vacation. The story that unfolds after this is what makes Lucifer really interesting. Lucifer is available for streaming on Netflix. Read to know more shows that are similar to Lucifer's storyline.

Read below some other supernatural-thriller dramas that are similar to Lucifer:

1. Supernatural

Supernatural is a story of a duo of brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who fight monsters and ghosts among other evil beings. The series has fifteen seasons so far and all the episodes of it will keep the viewers on the edges of their seats. It is the perfect supernatural-thriller drama for fans who love dark storylines like in Lucifer. Supernatural is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Grimm

Grimm is a story about a supernatural hunter, Nick Burkhardt, who also is a homicide detective. Grimm is a legacy of hunters who have hunted many evil beings. This brings to its viewers horror-drama just like in Lucifer just minus the comedy. Grimm has six seasons so far and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Evil

Evil is a story about a forensic psychologist, a Catholic priest, a former journalist and a technical-scientific expert. They come together to unearth supernatural cases that occur in the church. The show has one season so far and is available for streaming on Voot with a subscription.

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is not for the fain-hearted. This supernatural series revolves around a teenage witch who learns witchcraft. There are many jump-scares throughout the series. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is darker in theme than Lucifer but definitely a recommendation who like a little thrill. This show is divided into 3 parts and all are available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Pushing Daisies

Pushing Daisies is about a guy named Ned who can bring people back from the dead with his touch. He uses this gift of his by helping a private investigator look into the deaths of those people who have died mysteriously. The storyline is similar to that of Lucifer with the addition of bright and pop colours. The series has two seasons and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Forever

Forever is a show about an ordinary doctor named Henry Morgan. The only catch is that he is immortal. He solves crimes as a way to pass his time. The mystery behind the protagonist’s immortality makes the show worthwhile. The show has one season so far and is available for streaming on The CW's free digital-only network, CW Seed.

7. Preacher

The show is about a preacher who has a knack for wrongdoings. He discovers that he has a supernatural ability to control the actions of others. Using this ability, he sets out to confront God as well. Lucifer fans will absolutely relate to the issues the devil has with God. This series has four seasons and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Constantine

Constantine is a story of a supernatural hunter who has vast knowledge about the dark and the mysterious. He uses his powers to save the world from supernatural threats and send them back to their place. The show has one season and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image courtesy- @lucifernetflix Instagram

