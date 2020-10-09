Loved 'The Social Dilemma' On Netflix? Here's Similar Watch-list Curated For You

The recently released Netflix documentary titled The Social Dilemma narrates the story of how social media has affected people's lives. The 93-minutes documentary also accused various social media networks, for deliberately making their platforms addictive. While many dropped positive reviews about The Social Dilemma, read on to check out a few more films and shows that follow stories related to social media, the digital world, and technology.

Shows like The Social Dilemma

LIKE

LIKE is an IndieFlix Original documentary that explores the huge impact social media has on people's lives. More so, the documentary also highlights how certain applications affect children's brains. In the documentary, a bunch of young children narrates how it was like to own a phone in school; and which was the first social media app downloaded by them. And then, how in a turn of events, they got addicted to the platforms.

The Great Hack

"They took your data. Then they took control. The Great Hack uncovers the dark world of data exploitation through the compelling personal journeys of players on different sides of the explosive Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal," wrote the makers when they released the trailer of the documentary. The Great Hack tells the story of how data on several sites and social platforms remain unprotected.

The American Meme

The American Meme is a Netflix Original documentary that depicts the lives and struggles of popular digital influencers. It follows the story of how many influencers on blogging platforms grapple to get that one blue tick on their profiles. More so, after one gets that blue tick, the influencers are all set to live up to the standards, fearing that their profile should never lose followers.

Unfriended

Unfriended is a horror-thriller that entails the story of six friends, who welcome horrific problems in their lives after they start receiving messages from one of their deceased friends while chatting on a video conference. At first, they laugh it off, however, with time, the situation worsens. The story of the film highlights how children spend most of their time on video-chatting, unaware of what happens behind the bars on online sites.

The Hater

The Hater brings to light some petrifying incidents on social media and depicts how a little misuse of these platforms instigates hatred and violence, following damage to mental peace. The film follows the story of how social media, the digital world has an impact on the functioning of the mindset. Speaking about the film, Netflix wrote on its site, "A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences."

FYRE: The greatest party that never happened

FYRE: The greatest party that never happened follows the story of fake publicity on social media. The film shows how a festival becomes the talk of the town after it flares all over the internet. However, when people reach the island to be a part of the same, they realise it was a scam and there was no such festival at all.

