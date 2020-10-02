Justin Timberlake Shares A Throwback Pic As 'The Social Network' Completes 10 Years

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday, October 02, 2020, to share a major throwback picture from one of his movies called The Social Network as it completes 10 years. Along with this unmissable post, the actor also penned a sweet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin shared a picture from one of his movies titled The Social Network. In the picture, shared by the actor one can see Justin along with his co-star Jesse Eisenberg sitting on a bench and giving a candid pose. Justin can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt and black pants along with a black coat. He also completed his look with a sling briefcase and a pair of spectacles. Jesse, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a yellow t-shirt, jeans and a jacket.

Along with the post, Timberlake penned a sweet note talking about how time flies so quickly. He wrote, “10 years ago today The Social Network came out. A lot has changed in a decade. That’s an understatement... but I’m just gonna leave it at that. #TBT”. Take a look at the post below:

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by Justin went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to recall bits and scenes from the movie, while some went on to reveal the actor’s acting skills in it. One of the users wrote, “I’ve watched that movie 35+ times EASY”, while the other one wrote, “Simply the best. I would not change one thing about this film... well... maybe add a dance number”. Take a look at a few comments below:

On the personal front

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hollywood singer and actor Justin Timberlake’s bandmate, Lance Bass confirmed that Justin and his wife have now turned parents for the second time. Adding to the same, Lance Bass mentioned that the entire band knew before anyone else did. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a five-year-old son named Silas.

