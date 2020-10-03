'The Social Dilemma' Fans Say "Need To Do So Much More" After Facebook Reply Goes Viral

The Social Dilemma is a documentary that explains to the viewers how social media has affected our lives. It was released on Netflix and had been in the top trending lists of the OTT platform. The documentary had directly accused various social media networks of deliberately making their apps addictive. Thus, the biggest social media platform, Facebook has released a reply for The Social Dilemma makers. Read more to know what Facebook had to say about the documentary released on Netflix.

Facebook's reply to The Social Dilemma

😮 Wow...



Facebook has published this official response to Netflix’s ‘The Social Dilemma’ documentary https://t.co/lTjXh9tiNP pic.twitter.com/jeuATkVT7B — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 2, 2020

Facebook has released an official reply for the makers of The Social Dilemma. They have listed down seven core points the documentary gets wrong. Seeing this, it is certain that a number of people did understand where the makers of The Social Dilemma were coming from. Even a number of Tweets about the documentary had surfaced on Twitter. Here is what Facebook had to say:

We should have conversations about the impact of social media on our lives. But ‘The Social Dilemma’ buries the substance in sensationalism. Rather than offer a nuanced look at technology, it gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems. The film’s creators do not include insights from those currently working at the companies or any experts that take a different view to the narrative put forward by the film. They also don’t acknowledge—critically or otherwise—the efforts already taken by companies to address many of the issues they raise. Instead, they rely on commentary from those who haven’t been on the inside for many years.

A number of users have been reacting to Facebook’s reply to Netflix’s The Social Dilemma. A social media consultant, Matt Navarra had shared the seven core points that Facebook thinks the film covered incorrectly. Matt shared the pictures and captioned it with, “ Wow...Facebook has published this official response to Netflix’s ‘The Social Dilemma’ documentary”. Makers have also been sharing a number of posts from the film’s Twitter handle. They even started an impact campaign. They shared a tweet explaining the aim of this campaign which said, “You can get involved w/our impact campaign @ http://thesocialdilemma.com where we'll focus on elevating the voices of those harmed by exploitative technology & supporting the work of the activists, orgs, & scholars who have been, & continue to, advance the humane tech movement”. A number of netizens have reacted to this post and even joined the campaign.

2/2 You can get involved w/our impact campaign @ https://t.co/xOOKunW7YS where we'll focus on elevating the voices of those harmed by exploitative technology & supporting the work of the activists, orgs, & scholars who have been, & continue to, advance the humane tech movement. — The Social Dilemma (@SocialDilemma_) October 1, 2020

It’s almost insulting. If that’s their answer they *very clearly need to do so much more. You should see my feed today; wild disinformation/conspiracy theories abound. I’m bombarded. It’s a slow process to unfriend, but it’s not stopping the flow; only removing it from my feed. — Steph Stricklen (@StephStricklen) October 2, 2020

There needs to be a mass, celebrity endorsed campaign for boycotting Facebook. The main draw for using it is the comparison between ourselves and others - if everyone leaves, there is no basis for comparison. No one has to feel like they’re ‘missing out’. — Jessica (@welsh_feminista) October 2, 2020

Facebook:



This is our response to the social dilemma.



The social dilemma: pic.twitter.com/8XXksB7QVt — Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) October 2, 2020

I deactivated for the better part of a year and when I went back in found out 100+ apps and websites were still sending Facebook my information the whole time.



Check out your "Off-Facebook Activity"



Currently downloading my information so I can get the hell outta Dodge. pic.twitter.com/QTHhzWfLt6 — Foster (@SFosterW) October 2, 2020

