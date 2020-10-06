Mahesh Babu Calls 'The Social Dilemma' 'the Scariest'; Says 'still Giving Me The Chills'

On October 5, actor Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle and reviewed a recently released American documentary, The Social Dilemma. While sharing his piece of mind on the film, Mahesh Babu also shared the official poster of The Social Dilemma. Mahesh Babu's brief review in the caption read, "I’ve seen many horror films and have been a fan of the genre... 'Social Dilemma‘ on Netflix is the most scariest of them all !! It's still giving me the chills as I write this".

The actor concluded his review and his final word read, "A must watch!". Interestingly, his review post has managed to garner more than 158k double-taps from his 5.7M Instagram followers. Scroll down to take a look at Mahesh Babu's review for The Social Dilemma.

Interestingly, The Social Dilemma narrates to the viewers how social media has affected our lives. The film was released on Netflix and had been in the top trending lists of the OTT platform. The documentary had directly accused various social media networks, which are deliberately making their platforms addictive.

A peek into Mahesh Babu's Instagram

The Sainikudu actor is a moderate social media user. The actor has shared a couple of throwbacks featuring his friends and family members. He has also extended wishes to his fans on the various festive occasions via Instagram. In his previous post, Mahesh reviewed a book, titled Think Like A Monk written by Jay Shetty. While writing a review, he asserted, "It's one of those rare books you feel like as if the author is talking to you... Simple and practical concepts... A must read... @jayshetty, you're a rock star!!".

On the professional front, the 45-year-old actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, released in January, was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The film revolves around an army general, who is transferred on a mission to Kurnool to keep the country safe from external threats. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the upcoming political-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

(Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu Instagram / Netflix YouTube)

