If You Loved 'WandaVision', Here Are Other Shows To Watch As You Wait For Next Episodes

One of Marvel's most awaited series WandaVision's first episode was released on January 15, 2021, on Disney Plus Hotstar. The miniseries is directed by Matt Shakman. WandaVision plot revolves around super-powered beings Wanda and Vision who live in an ideal suburb but soon start to realise that everything is not all good as it seems. WandaVision cast includes Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed and Kathryn Hahn among others. If you loved the episodes which of WandVision which have been released so far, here are other series you can watch while you wait for its upcoming episodes.

Shows like WandaVision to add to your watchlist

1. The Umbrella Academy

The plot of this action drama revolves around 43 children who are born to women who had just experienced signs of pregnancy the day before. Of these, seven are adopted by a billionaire industrialist who trains them to save the world. The series has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Agent Carter

This sci-fi superhero show tells the story of Peggy Carter whose life turns upside down when she learns that her boyfriend, Steve Rogers, is p[resumed dead. She juggles her life between her administrative work and working for Howard Stark. The series has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

3. Heroes

This 2006 sci-fi show revolves around a group of ordinary people who develop superpowers. They, then, use their superhuman abilities to save the world from destruction. The series has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. This is one of the interesting shows like WandaVision to watch.

4. The Boys

The plot of this action thriller show revolves around a group of superheroes who only use their superpowers in their interest. A vigilante group of people learn their dirty secrets and want to uncover their truth to the world. The series has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the shows like WandaVision which is extremely interesting to watch.

5. The Mandalorian

The plot of the sci-fi action show revolves around a bounty hunter who accomplishes intergalactic missions. He has to battle several extraterrestrial beings on his way as well. The series has an IMDB rating of 8.8 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

6. Gotham

The plot of this 2014 mystery show revolves around a detective who is assigned the case of investigating the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. During the course of the case, he gets acquainted with the late couple's son Bruce who later emerges as the Batman. The series has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

