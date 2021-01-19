Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Reportedly Broke Up Over A Phone Call

Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have parted ways. The actors who met on the sets of their new film Deep Water have been dating since March 2020. They even moved in together a few months ago. But it is reported that the couple split up over a phone call. Find out more details about this story below.

The year had witnessed several pregnancy reveals and plenty of new couples on the block. One such couple who broke the internet when they began dating was Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas. The pair first met on the set of their new film, Deep Water. Soon after, Ben and Ana were spotted holidaying in Armas’ native Cuba.

After this trip, Affleck and Armas even went to Costa Rica and then came back to L.A. But after several public appearances and PDA filled outings, the couple has split up. According to People’s report, a source confirmed to them that the Deep Water co-stars are not together anymore. The couple had discussed in detail about their future and chose to break up.

But even though the pair have split up, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share deep love and respect for each other. The media portal’s source also confirmed that the decision to part ways was mutual and happened because the two are in different places in their lives right now. But even though the couple has not together anymore, they have left a paper trail behind of some of their cutest moments together.

According to the above-mentioned media portal’s report, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spent quality time together in Los Angeles. The two even chose to quarantine together. But Ana officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram when the two celebrated her 32nd birthday together. Apart from being in a relationship Affleck, Ana was also spotted on a casual outing with his kids.

Ben Affleck shares three kids with his ex-Jennifer Garner, namely their daughters Violet (14) and Seraphina (11) and their son Samuel (8). The Knives Out actor reportedly also joined Affleck, his mother, and his kids on a vacation in Georgia. The now ex-couple also moved in together in Affleck’s house in Los Angeles. Armas in return gifted Ben a custom-made BMW motorcycle on his birthday.

